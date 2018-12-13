Ulta's Under-$10 Holiday Gift Sets Only Look Expensive

Whether you're absolutely stumped on what to get someone, strapped for cash, or just woke up from a cryogenic sleep to realize it's December and Trump is still president, you can't go wrong with a beauty gift. Because really, who couldn't use a little extra self-care this time of year?
But there's a fine line between giving an inexpensive beauty gift that shows you care, and looking like you picked up something in the checkout line of the gas station by Nonna's house. That's where Ulta comes in. The high-low retailer has a rather outrageous number of holiday gift sets at every price point — with some of the best ones ringing in at just under $10.
From festive face masks to travel sets that will make you want to book your next vacation, check out the best options, ahead.
