Under-$100 Sundresses That Will Kickstart Your Summer

Just because we're spending a lot more time indoors this season doesn't mean we can't still treat ourselves to a new summer frock. And with plenty of warm weather and sunshine on the horizon, we'll be needing the right (read: light) attire to follow suit. Considering comfort and wearability have been key in formulating our stay-at-home wardrobes, the sweetness of an under-$100 sundress promises to keep us both looking and feeling cool with minimal styling required.
For most of us, that designer-made dress with an upper-hundreds price tag is more of a dream buy than a wardrobe essential — one that we won't be getting too much mileage out of once summer comes to an end. So, with better budgeting in mind, we're taking a savvier approach to our skin-baring frock expenditures by finding just-as-lovely alternatives that still leave space on the balance sheet.
