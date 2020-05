Under-$100 Sundresses That Will Kickstart Your Summer

Just because we're spending a lot more time indoors this season doesn't mean we can't still treat ourselves to a new summer frock . And with plenty of warm weather and sunshine on the horizon, we'll be needing the right (read: light) attire to follow suit. Considering comfort and wearability have been key in formulating our stay-at-home wardrobes , the sweetness of an under-$100 sundress promises to keep us both looking and feeling cool with minimal styling required.