17 Reasons Why You Never Need To Spend More Than $150 On a Plus-Size Dress

Ahead, we've rounded up the best under-$150 plus-size dresses to get you through all of summer's socializing without depleting your bank account. The best part is that they look much more expensive than their extra-low price tags, so you can get the look, without the cost. Whether your social calendar is stocked with weddings, vacations, and weekend trips, or just hanging around the house, here's 17 affordable ways to look (and feel) your best.