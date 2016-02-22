These Gorgeous Hotels Are All Under $150/Night

Emily Zemler
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of the Dean Hotel.
Not everyone has $500 to drop on a hotel room, but you don’t necessarily have to be flush with cash to travel in style. Whether you’re headed to Istanbul, Mexico City, or Bangkok, there are hotels with high-end amenities and chic vibes that will satiate your desire for indulgence, without the outrageous price tag.

Ahead, discover 10 hotels where you can score a room for less than $150 per night — and in many cases, for less than $100. Not only are they affordable, but they’ll also look amazing in your Instagram feed. Just don’t blame us when you don’t want to come home.


More from Travel