It’s Not Too Late To Buy A Desk — Here Are 18 For Under $150

For those of us who didn't possess formidable WFH setups, to begin with, or chose not to impulse purchase an entire apartment-office lineup at the start of this thing: It isn't too late to buy a desk.
While budgets are tight and we don't want to make a huge investment, we aren't looking for a throwaway fix either. Instead, we're set on finding an affordable desk that's built to last as a worthwhile piece inside our space. We hunted down all the under-$150 styles we could find that are (a) still available to ship to your door and (b) not a temporary eyesore.
When the day finally comes for us to head back into our real offices, each of the options ahead will still serve an at-home purpose — whether it's as your makeshift dining table, a bonus storage unit for books, stand-in bedroom vanity, dedicated puzzle and crafting spot, or just your new favorite spot to WFH at.
