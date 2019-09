We know what you’re thinking — Charlotte Russe reminds you of your teenagehood. But what if we were to tell you that the beloved mall haunt is still killing it at super-affordable and versatile trends after all these years? We kid you not. Structured motos, fuzzy-soft sweaters, velvet slip dresses, pastel-hued booties, and more — this nostalgic brand is a treasure trove of wardrobe-building staples that are nothing short of ideal for fall-time layering.