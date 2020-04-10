15 Times Your Favorite Celebrities Rocked Their Real Hair

Thanks to extensions, wigs, strengthening treatments, and many more advancements in the hair industry, it's now easier than ever to change your look overnight. This is especially true for celebrities who have access to tons of intricate hair pieces and some of the world's top colorists and stylists.
Suffice it to say, it's hard to tell what's real and what's the work of skilled artistry or the latest coloring science, so we decided to take a look back to when some of your favorite celebrities stepped out sans styling, color, and hair pieces. For some stars, these photos are very recent, while others haven't donned their natural 'do in years.
To be clear, we think that everyone should be able to express themselves however they please (including celebs) and there is nothing wrong with coloring your hair, wearing a wig, or styling your strands however the heck you please — or not! Whether your current vibe is to leave your hair au naturel or you're daydreaming about a totally new look, we've rounded up before and after shots to help inspire your next hair journey — whatever that may be.