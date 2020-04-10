15 Times Your Favorite Celebrities Rocked Their Real Hair

To be clear, we think that everyone should be able to express themselves however they please (including celebs) and there is nothing wrong with coloring your hair, wearing a wig, or styling your strands however the heck you please — or not! Whether your current vibe is to leave your hair au naturel or you're daydreaming about a totally new look, we've rounded up before and after shots to help inspire your next hair journey — whatever that may be.