Yesterday, Instagram ignited an internet frenzy when it launched a surprise new feature: Instagram Stories. The update, which had many drawing comparisons to Snapchat, lets users share photos and videos spontaneously throughout the day.
While we have yet to see whether people will abandon Snapchat and use Instagram exclusively, or if they'll continue to use both apps for different purposes, many celebs and influencers have given the new tool a try. Some, such as Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon, jumped right in and created stories that provide us with glimpses into their worlds. Others, such as Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell, expressed confusion about how to use Stories and questioned whether or not they'll continue to post on Snapchat.
Overall, the celebrity stories we've seen thus far feel less filtered and more informal than the posts on their Instagram profiles. It's a welcome change for the app, offering a different aesthetic from the previously "perfect" posts that Instagram's now known for (pink macarons and Champagne, anyone?).
Click through to see how 18 celebs used their first stories. Then, go here to get tips on creating your own.
