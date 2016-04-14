No matter what you call it (the Canadian tuxedo, the Justin and Britney) the denim-on-denim look is a classic — a perfect pairing for when you don't want to overthink things. And while the chambray button-down/pair of skinny jeans combination isn't going anywhere soon, we've been seeing a slight tweak to the tried-and-true set that could change the game.
It's the same concept, but with different (roomier) silhouettes: Swap the chambray top for a boxy, oversized, or longline jacket and trade the skinnies for a cropped, flared-hem pair. What really makes us think this look will catch on is that it's recently been spotted on three different celebrities, each with a distinct personal style — proof that there are multiple ways to rock this trend. Take your cues from Alessandra Ambrosio, Zoë Kravitz, and Selena Gomez and make denim-on-denim all your own.
It's the same concept, but with different (roomier) silhouettes: Swap the chambray top for a boxy, oversized, or longline jacket and trade the skinnies for a cropped, flared-hem pair. What really makes us think this look will catch on is that it's recently been spotted on three different celebrities, each with a distinct personal style — proof that there are multiple ways to rock this trend. Take your cues from Alessandra Ambrosio, Zoë Kravitz, and Selena Gomez and make denim-on-denim all your own.