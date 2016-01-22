Sunset hair, opal hair, unicorn hair: There is no shortage of hair-color trends out there right now. That's why we're taking a moment to chronicle celebs' best and brightest looks.
Whether you're searching for inspiration or just want to see some really rad color techniques, this slideshow has you covered. From singer Grimes' reverse-ombré locks to Julianne Hough's girly pink bob, there's something for everyone. Prepare to bookmark this page and pin your heart out, but be warned: Spend too much time here, and you may get tempted to finally give these shades a go.
Ahead, all the celeb inspiration you need for a rainbow of hair looks.
