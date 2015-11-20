Who says art collecting is just for museums and the wealthy? Well, we know who says it: everyone! Fine art hasn’t traditionally been accessible for regular people, and it’s time to change that.
Enter Artflash, a Berlin-based flash-sale site specializing in today’s most sought-after contemporary art — at prices even you can afford. Every piece is sourced through European and American nonprofit art institutions, galleries, and book publishers, allowing a price range from $100 to $3,000.
The biweekly sales aren’t just a chance to decorate your apartment — they’re a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home something beautiful by world-renowned artists including Richard Serra, Peter Doig, and the late Louise Bourgeois.
The U.S. site officially launches December 1, but Artflash will open its archives on Saturday, November 21, with limited art editions from Raymond Pettibon (artwork pictured above) and Michelle Jezierski. Join the arty party for a sneak peek from 6 to 11 p.m.!
510 Victoria Avenue
Venice, CA 90291
RSVP: rsvp@artflash.net
While you’re at it, invest in your personal art collection and join Artflash for free today!
