The CBD Rollerball That Soothes My Quarantine Aches & Pains

Along with CBD, the magic mixture also has eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary oil so if I close my eyes and take a deep breath, the scent alone makes me feel like I've escaped my apartment for a trip to the spa or yoga class . I like to think of it as a little slice of zen during these uncertain times. While it'll be a while before life goes back to normal, and I can enjoy the fingers of a masseuse kneading my back, this magic rollerball will be in my back pocket for when quarantine aches attack — and beyond.