If there were college courses in applying makeup, the lesson on cat-eyes would be at the 300 level. No matter how many times you've painted on a flick, when you get both angles to match, you feel like a goddess. And for good reason — that is a hard skill to master.
Luckily for us, brands are wising up to this and have created a category of products that can help us along in our cat-eye endeavors. The latest is from Beautyblender — but this ain't no sponge, friends. The cult-favorite brand just launched a product called Liner.Designer, a compact that includes a 5x magnifier and an angled tool to help you get your lines perfect.
We can't wait to get our hands on it (it's available this spring). But in the meantime, we've rounded up a few other products that are clutch for helping even the fumbliest of fingers find feline-flick nirvana. Click through to find out which one is for you.
