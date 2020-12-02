16 Cashmere Scarves That Make Magnificent Gifts (For Any Budget)

Throughout chillier times, we're zeroed in ways in which we can swaddle our bodies in ultra-soft and toasty layers. And, one of the easiest ways to float through winter in a warm and fuzzy cloud is with cashmere — specifically in a long and luxurious scarf form. Because these accessories are both practical, chic, in-season, and more affordable than a sweater, they also make for magnificent holiday gift material.
The importance of cozy neck-coverings is undeniable as early-morning winds begin to howl, the rain feels more like falling icicles, and thin turtlenecks just won’t cut it. Whether it’s a blanket scarf that envelopes your face and shoulders or a playful iteration with prints, fringe, and checks, a wearable outdoor throw blanket is worth the investment — for yourself or a lucky giftee. So, let’s wrap ourselves right into it with the 16 cashmere scarves broken down by budget ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.