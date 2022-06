Sustainable Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches A Slip-On Sneaker

We're all about bringing you the latest and greatest innovations in the green shoe world. From Sylven's vegan, apple-leather creations to Reformation's fully recyclable sneakers , our environmentally conscious shoe coverage really runs the gamut. Another one of our favorites is the popular sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma. Its OCA Low even won Best White Canvas Sneaker in our 2020 Most Valuable Product (MVP) awards. So if you’ve been impressed with the brand’s offerings in the past, you’re in for a treat! After many requests, Cariuma has officially launched a slip-on sneaker to help you fill in any gaps in your shoe collection.