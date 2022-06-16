Your Guide To Shopping Caribbean-Owned Fashion Brands

When you hear “Caribbean style” you might think of sandals, beach hats, and maxi dresses. But luxury fashion has a long history of drawing inspiration and borrowing techniques from the region and its diaspora.
Take, for example, small independent brands channeling the flags and slang of their home countries or established fashion designers that make sartorial springboards of their childhood memories, like legendary designers Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo, who often cite their Caribbean home countries as reference.
This Caribbean American Heritage Month, we rounded up some of our favorite Caribbean-owned brands and designers to celebrate their impact in the fashion space. From CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winners to footwear brands reimagining espadrille sandals and metalwork, here are 24 labels you’ll want to know about.
