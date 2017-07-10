We already know that everyone loves a good dress with pockets. But, as soon as anyone says the word "cargo," it's followed by a resounding groan. And we don't get it. What's not to love about a pocket that can fit not just an iPhone, but an iPhone 7 Plus? Or one large enough to sneak your own candy into the movie theater? Yup: These skirts, dresses, pants, and jackets aren't just chic and elevated — they're wildly practical for an on-the-go lifestyle.