Diamonds are — as we know — a girl's best friend. Often gifts for those major life milestones (graduations, engagements, and anniversaries alike), the shiny desirables are no doubt some of our most prized possessions. But what if they didn't have to feel so high-stake? (Considering the sheer number of tiny charms and slightly loose rings we've lost over the years...yikes.) That's why Lightbox, a new line of less-expensive, lab-grown (yes, lab-grown!) diamonds, is seriously catching our eye.
The innovative jewelry line utilizes scientific research to create lab-grown diamonds that feel completely accessible. These are the kind of studs and pendants we can break out on any occasion, from fancy to just-for-fun. Not to mention, the pastel hues add that little something extra we always seek out in our accessories. Check out our curated top selects from the candy-colored collection ahead, and start making room in your jewelry box. Because, hey — you can never have too many BFFs, right?