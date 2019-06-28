Story from Beauty

12 Tattoos You Should Get If You're A Cancer

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
Do you prefer to stay in on a Friday night to cook a new pasta recipe? Have you ever been called the mother of the group? Do you invite your friends over to craft vision boards and then watch P.S. I Love You just for a "good cry?" If you answered yes to all three of these questions, then it could be because you're a Cancer!
Being the fourth sign in the zodiac means a lot of things, but to put it plainly: You're an emotional crab. You love hard and fast, but can also be a loner on your bad days (or good days, depending on how you look at it); you're sensitive (hence the shell for protection) and nurturing; and you always follow your gut when it comes to big decision-making moments. You've got a lot to offer the world, so why not celebrate it with a tattoo?
Being a naturally creative person probably means you don't need a lot of help hunting down the right tattoo for you, but just in case you need a little extra inspiration, we've rounded up the coolest zodiac-inspired tattoos to consider getting permanently inked.
Ahead, 12 tattoos Cancers will love.
Related Stories
12 Back Tattoos That Aren't Straight Out Of '98
A Guide To Ariana Grande's 30+ Tattoo Collection
20 Ideas For Your Next Teeny-Tiny Tattoo

More from Celebs & Influencers