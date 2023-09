I Tried Cake’s New Vibrator & It’s A Suction Star

Based on my past (vast) experience with suction vibrators, I know that it can be difficult to find the right spot to latch onto (anatomy depending), but Star fit right between my legs with ease. As recommended in the instructions, pressing my palm against the back of Star while using the suction function allowed it to center itself and latch right onto my clit, exactly where I wanted it.I also enjoy that Star not only has suction capabilities but also vibration functions. Because of its unique shape, the entire toy vibrates, allowing the user broad stimulation, as well as the targeted clitoral suction. The dual-purpose vibrator gives the user 10 suction and 10 vibration intensities for a choice of 20 modes total, which might seem excessive but it's not. As I turned it on, I realized that the intensities start out extremely low-powered, and each intensity is a small jump up. I wasn't sure if I'd like that, seeing as I've been used to clit-numbing suction-powered toys , but I actually really enjoyed my slow gradual build to orgasmic bliss. If you're looking to knock out a blackout pleasure-level orgasm in under a minute, my recommendation is to start off with the strongest intensity.Despite (or perhaps because of) my non-existent expectations, I was fairly impressed by my time with the Star Sucker, and I look forward to trying out Hello Cake's other vibrators.