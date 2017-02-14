When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Is it just us or are smoky eyes one of the hardest makeup techniques to master? Add an on-trend, glossy finish and it gets even more technical — until now. Fret not, because this video makes it so easy that you just may change your tune. Simply apply, smudge, pat on some eye gloss, and walk out the door. Who's ready to up the sultry?
Advertisement
Press play on the video above, then scroll down for the full breakdown.
Step 1: Dust on a matte brown eyeshadow — this will act as your base and make it easier to blend out any other shadows you apply over top.
Step 2: Using a black eyeliner pencil, gently trace a thin line along your waterline, outer corners, and upper lashline.
Step 3: Using a smudger brush, diffuse the liner by lightly buffing and blending. Tip: Make sure to blend toward your lashline to keep it concentrated around the eyes.
Step 4: Grab a fluffy blending brush and dust a sheer, burgundy shadow all over your lid and into your crease.
Step 5: Using the same burgundy hue, sweep the color onto your lower lashline for definition.
Step 7: Finish off with a few coats of mascara.
Advertisement