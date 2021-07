9 Cool Bucket Hats Because Yes, They’re Entirely Back

You're not imagining it: Bucket hats are everywhere this summer. So many trends from the '90s and '00s are back in full swing, as anyone who's streamed a show on Netflix, turned the pages of a magazine, or walked down the street recently can tell you. It’s like we all stepped back into a time portal, and we’re cast members of our favorite turn-of-the-millennium cheesy sitcom. Outside the obvious nostalgia attached to dressing like the past , we actually love the casual and cool vibe that throwing on a bucket hat brings to an outfit. If you are like us on the shopping team and have been dying to get your hands on a cutie bucket hat, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered a handful of comfy toppers worthy of rocking all summer long.