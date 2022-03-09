ICYMI: Nordstrom Is Selling Merch From K-pop Supergroup BTS

Say goodbye to hefty shipping fees to get official K-pop merch sent from overseas — Nordstrom is currently sitting on some top-notch apparel and accessories from ultra-famous Korean boy band BTS. While the merch collection was announced back in February, there are — surprisingly! — some styles still in stock, but knowing the ultra-famous group’s frenzied following, the goods won’t be around for much longer. The collection features everything from cozy sweatpants to fuzzy bucket hats, all decorated with subtle references from songs like "Boy with Luv" amd "Butter."
Whether you're a casual BTS listener or a hardcore stan who collects all the swag, the ability to get your merch fix from a tried-and-true shop like Nordstrom is a total win, and we're sure this is only the beginning of K-pop offerings making their way to Western retail chains. (See: K-pop girl group Blackpink's nearly sold-out collection for H&M.) While much of the beloved band’s goods sold out quickly, click ahead to see which items you can still add to cart — ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.