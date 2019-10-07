Hailey Bieber Proves This Is The Neutral Nail Shade Of Fall 2019

Summer was all about bright nail polish, from sunny yellow to baby blue, but fall is bringing us a toned-down color palette. This turn towards muted shades might feel unexpectedly soft, but it's the opposite of vanilla. The look is extremely nuanced, with tones like Scottish-highland moss, beige with terracotta undertones, and a minimalist spin on your classic jet black. For mid-October, brown is edging out the rest as the neutral shade. Case in point: Hailey Bieber, who just swapped her bridal lavender polish for a monochrome mahogany manicure.
Ahead, find an up-close peek of Bieber's chic chocolate nails, plus the best brown polishes ever created — from glazed expresso to khaki — to cop the budding fall trend at home.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
