This Is The Better-Than-Black Neutral Nail Shade Of Autumn 2019

Summer was all about bright nail polish, from sunny yellow to baby blue, but autumn is bringing us a toned-down colour palette. This turn towards muted neutrals might feel unexpectedly soft, but it's the opposite of vanilla: The look is surprisingly nuanced, with shades like Scottish-highland moss, terracotta beige, and a jewel-toned spin on your classic jet black.
For mid-November, shades of brown are edging out the rest, making shiny leather and pale brown suede the new It neutrals. Ahead, find the best brown polishes ever created — from glazed espresso and faded khaki to matte chocolate and copper-plated — to cop the budding colour trend at home.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.