“Cowhide Nails” Are Going To Be Everywhere This Fall

Ever since Kendall Jenner casually mentioned that she loves a cow-print manicure, the nail-art design has remained at the top of trend lists for 2020. While the fad still shows no signs of slowing down, it' is getting a chic and subtle upgrade for fall.
From classic cow to cowhide, the cold-weather take utilizes the same recognizable animal print, but in a softer, more seasonal, color combo: instead of black and white, it's now a creamy beige speckled with chocolate brown spots.
Ahead, scroll through the best Instagram iterations of the fall nail-art trend to watch. Try yours from home, or at your next salon appointment, before everyone else inevitably jumps on the bandwagon.