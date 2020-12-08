Brown Girl Jane Is Refinery29’s Beauty Innovator Of The Year

As they look towards the future, Brown Girl Jane’s founders hope to be a part of every woman's lifestyle, from those already committed to their Pilates classes to the busy woman looking for easy ways to fit wellness into her schedule. But it's not just about providing products — they want to shift mindsets in the long run. "This is for her to feel like she's not alone in moving towards her higher and greater self and that she has some of the tools to support her on that wellness journey," says Beauchamp. "We're trying to build a community for every woman and wherever they are on that path towards wholeness which is not a destination, but a lifestyle,” adds Jones Kebede.