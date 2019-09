Can Black Women Do Good & Get Rich In Big Cannabis?

“There are the folks who primarily come into this space who are not just only focused on the war on drugs but also fighting for patients’ rights. I believe that if we’re helping to build a new industry, advocacy needs to be a part of all that we do,” says Gia Morón, the executive vice president of Women Grow. “The cannabis industry [is] being built, honestly, on the backs of Black and brown people, without [them] receiving any credit. I want to see more of us in this space and create good business opportunities, not just for women but also for people of color.”