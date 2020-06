Why You Should Take The “Brown Girl Swap” Pledge

For beauty lovers specifically, there's no better time than now to make the commitment to buying Black— and Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones, and Tai Beauchamp of Brown Girl Jane, a CBD-based beauty and wellness brand, just made it easier than ever. The three co-founders recently announced the "Brown Girl Swap," an initiative that asks everyone to commit to replacing at least five of their go-to products with brands owned by Black women . "We thought, 'How can we shine a light on our sisters who have small businesses?'" Beauchamp tells Refinery29. "We need allies to understand that the way we're going to support the growth of the Black community is by making the wealth gap smaller."