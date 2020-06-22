Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions

Highlighting powders can sometimes look too milled or too shiny on medium, dark, and deep complexions. But with bronzers, the formulas are typically warmer, meaning you can dust it on liberally for a glowing effect. So, maybe you don't necessarily need to fake a tan if you're already blessed with melanin — but everyone can score a good glow up. Ahead, get the details on the best bronzers for medium, deep, and dark skin tones.