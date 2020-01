These Are The Best Wedding Shoes, According To Brides That Actually Wore Them

With so much of my time put towards assuming the role of fiancée/event coordinator/ financial planner extraordinaire since getting engaged, I've found myself struggling to tackle items on my to-do list that normally, under any other circumstance, comes naturally to me. Case in point: despite being someone whose job involves regularly thinking and writing about shoes (the low-heeled kind, the snakeskin kind, and everything in between), I have yet to figure out a suitable style for my own fast-approaching nuptials. In the spirit of love, should I be shopping with my heart or my instinct? My gut may be telling me to prioritize function over fashion, but I can't help feeling enamored with all things feathered and embellished. How high is too high when it comes to heels — and price, for that matter — and should I go for block, kitten , or simply no heel at all? My levels of indecisive sartorial suffering (yep, I'm laying it on thick) have climbed higher than the backs of a 100mm pair of stilettos