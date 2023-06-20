In Today’s Increasingly Digital World, In-Person Shopping Isn’t Going Anywhere — Here’s Why

And yet, despite the incredible convenience and terrifying ease of checking out an impulse buy from an Instagram ad I saw seconds earlier, all from my smartphone, I’ve realized one thing: I still really love shopping IRL. Not even the thrill of instant gratification can replace the tactile experience of sifting through racks, of discerning how the fabric looks and feels (let's face it, a product flat just doesn’t cut it). I’ve found total gems, like a pair of snakeskin printed leather pants (that make my butt look *amazing*), that I likely would have scrolled past online. Which brings me to my next point: Not only is a store’s inventory more curated (versus overwhelming, infinite possibilities), but shopping in-person can also help curb overconsumption. It’s much, much easier to examine what you actually need when you have it right in front of you.