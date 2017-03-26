Why This $17 Tank Is Sure To Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If this top looks familiar, it's because it's a new iteration of one that's been everywhere on Instagram since the beginning of the year. The long-sleeve version of this glittery Brandy Melville top has been super hard to come by (especially considering it's under $20), as WhoWhatWear reported in January. Now, just in time for spring, there's a tank top version, called the Audrey Glitter Tank, that's sure to sell out just as quickly. It's the kind of breathable, skin-bearing thing you want to wear when it finally gets hot out, and the perfect way to show off some of those pretty bralettes you never actually wear. Oh, and also, it already has over 93,000 likes on Brandy's Instagram. And though we're not always crazy about the brand's lack of sizing, or its dearth of racial and body diversity, we want those who want to shop this much-coveted piece to have the chance before it's wiped clean. So, click on to shop it, along with some similar options.