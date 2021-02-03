I Tried EVERY Brandless Product & These 11 Are Must-Haves

Any brand aiming to take the guesswork and inflated prices out of the shopping experience is a brand we'd like to know. Brandless does, as its name suggests, just that. Offering an incredibly wide range of high-quality-low-price products across personal-care, home, skincare, and even pet categories. The shocker is that most of these items (like a luxe body scrub that smells of lemon pie) only cost between $1.50 to $15 — with the expectation of the all-encompassing 100-product bundle. Already a Brandless superfan, I decided to document my experience of testing out every product from its non-toxic and earth-friendly lineup.
For context: I'm allergic to almost everything, breakout when products have too many ingredients, and often find myself wasting fancy serums and body lotions due to my ugly-hive reaction to most things that smell delicious. Come hither and join me ahead as, over the period of a few months, I slowly introduced my skin to something other than Neutrogena's Cream Cleanser and found really great biodegradable dog-poop bags. Which of Brandless's affordable products are now my must-have buys? Click on to see for yourself.
