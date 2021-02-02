I Tried Daily Harvest For 14 Days & Here’s The Full Scoop

Around 3 p.m., I heard a knock at my door and saw my dog jump up from the couch with a small-dog yelp. My meals had arrived! As a new customer, I chose the plan with 9, 12, or 24 items, and then I picked how often I'd like them delivered. I decided on 24 items, and the pre-made containers came in an insulated box with lots of recyclable ice packs to keep them fresh. Most of the meals come in ice-cream-style pint cartons, while the Harvest Bowls and soups arrive in soft, recycled rounded bowls with plastic covers. You can choose between weekly or monthly deliveries with swap-outs, box sizes, and skippable weeks after your first delivery.