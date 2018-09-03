This Instagram Is Putting Two Manicured Fingers Up To Gender Stereotypes

"Times are definitely changing and men are starting to reconstruct masculinity with the help of the creative industry, which is helping to subvert the perceptions of what it is," Young says. "I love seeing men embrace their femininity, and it's so refreshing seeing them in beauty campaigns — it's about time. I definitely aim to break the barriers to traditional masculinity, because when it comes to self-expression, women have more freedom to fashion the body as they so choose. I want men to have the same, regardless of their sexuality."