You Can Be Allergic To Gel Manicures — & You Might Not Even Know It

“It is really important that people know they can develop allergies from artificial nails," says consultant dermatologist Dr. David Orton of the British Association of Dermatologists . "The truth is that there will be many women out there with these allergies who remain undiagnosed, because they may not link their symptoms to their nails, especially if the symptoms occur elsewhere on the body. It is important that they get a diagnosis so that they can avoid the allergen, but also because developing an allergy to these chemicals can have lifelong consequences for dental treatments and surgeries where devices containing these allergens are in common use."