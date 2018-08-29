"Times are definitely changing and men are starting to reconstruct masculinity, with the help of the creative industry, which is helping to subvert the perceptions of what it is," Jess explains. "I love seeing men embrace their femininity, and it's so refreshing seeing them in beauty campaigns. It's about time. I definitely aim to break the barriers to traditional masculinity, because when it comes to self-expression, women have more freedom when it comes to fashioning the body. I want them to have the same, regardless of their sexuality."