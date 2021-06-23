I Bleached My Natural Hair Blonde — & I’ve Never Felt More Beautiful

Because Austin's hair is natural, Challenger is very delicate in her highlighting process. "You have to be really gentle when you're coloring curly or coily hair," she explains, mixing the lightener and painting it from the back of Austin's hair to the front. "A lot of people aren't versed in it and they feel like they have to do the most, throwing volume 40 or 50 on it. Actually, you have to do the opposite, go slow and gentle. Our hair is a lot more fragile."