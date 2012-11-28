The perfect leather jacket is a constant mainstay on our wish lists — all year long. No matter how many toppers we collect, we're always on the hunt for chic new ways to cover up. Now, leather wunderkind BLK DNM is launching a brand-new, special-edition collection of coats that we're totally lusting.
The leather line, made of luxury Italian fabric combos, is comprised of custom and locally sourced pieces. The eight limited-edition styles come in designs including a matte lambskin paired with soft suede and a military-green, croc-embossed version. All of the investment-worthy blazers and bombers will be available at BLK's NYC outpost starting this Friday, so get working on that letter to Santa.
BLK DNM, 237 Lafayette Street (between Spring and Prince streets);212-966-6258.
Photo: Courtesy of BLK DNM
