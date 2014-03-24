Layering isn't a concept new to fashion. In fact, we're layering pros when it comes to our closets. Jackets over sweaters over blouses over — well, you get the point. As for our jewelry box, though, we're a little less practiced when it comes to mixing and matching our baubles. So, Bliss Lau Fine Jewelry made it easy. Its newest collection, A Night At The Nomad, explores the idea of viewing our rings, bracelets, and necklaces as parts of our wardrobe.
Its framework of pieces can be combined or worn separately — just how we'd pair a cardigan with our sundress or wear the frock alone. The scintillating (and bubbly!) photo shoot, shot by Kava Gorna and modeled by Charlie Paille, showcases the versatile spring crop, on sale now. So, click ahead to peep the frothy lookbook, steal some inspiration, and shop Bliss Lau's rad gems, too.
Photo: Courtesy of Bliss Lau.