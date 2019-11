Layering isn't a concept new to fashion. In fact, we're layering pros when it comes to our closets. Jackets over sweaters over blouses over — well, you get the point. As for our jewelry box, though, we're a little less practiced when it comes to mixing and matching our baubles. So, Bliss Lau Fine Jewelry made it easy. Its newest collection, A Night At The Nomad, explores the idea of viewing our rings, bracelets, and necklaces as parts of our wardrobe.