But what does this weave revival mean for the ‘ natural hair movement ’? According to celebrity hairstylist Joy Matashi, the technique’s resurgence marks a crossroads in the movement. “You find that as Black women we ‘stray away’ from caring for our natural hair because of the perception that it’s one or the other —health or the freedom to use heat, extensions and other things touted as ‘damaging.’” Despite its benefits, Matashi says, “I find, even personally, that this form of restriction leads to frustration or [the decision to] chop our hair off because we feel like we need a fresh start.” However, ultimately, the stylist explains that it’s all about balance. “Innovation like we’ve seen in the weave industry is a necessary call to action. Alongside the acknowledgement that as much as we need to prioritize ‘healthy’ hair with monthly check-ins with a hairdresser who keeps you accountable, [it’s also important to note that] without balance, hair can feel like a burden.”