More than ever, it’s important to direct our dollars to Black-owned businesses, especially as America navigates re-opening. Not surprisingly, the face of female entrepreneurship is becoming a lot less white , minority women control 44% of women-led businesses in the United States — a 20% uptick since 2007. We love to see it and support it. And it doesn't get much easier to support than finding some of those businesses hidden amongst the virtual aisles of mega-retailer, Amazon just waiting to be discovered.