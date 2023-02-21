8 Black-Owned Brands On Ayesha Curry’s Amazon Wishlist

As an entrepreneur, chef, television host, producer...the list goes on, Ayesha Curry knows a thing or two about running Black businesses. She also, however, recognizes that not all benefit from the fame following the life of an NBA royal family. (You may see her husband Steph Curry swishing three-pointers for the Golden State Warriors or their three children dazzling the masses with their adorable charms from time to time.) Understanding that with great power comes great privilege, Curry's using her vast platform to uplift a few of her favorite Black-owned brands currently available at Amazon — this Black History Month, or otherwise.
"Owning and running a small business is hard," Curry tells Refinery29. "But those challenges for Black business owners are exponentially more difficult." It's no secret that success requires extra effort for many of us in the Black community. When I had the honor of chatting with five Black mom entrepreneurs last May, for example, they all endured similar struggles of securing a seat at the table. So, it's imperative that we support whenever and wherever we can.
That's all to say that the following eight brands aren't just Black-owned, but they're also innovative, capable, and top-notch, according to Ayesha Curry herself. Scroll on, discover a brand or two, and add a few new favorite finds to your weekly Amazon haul.
