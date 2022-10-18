This Is What The Future Of “The Pill” Looks Like

In 1956, the FDA signed off on this particular hormone pill — but not as a form of contraception. Instead, Gordon notes that it was marketed as a balm for difficult periods. Legally, the pill could be prescribed for irregular bleeding, PMS, or other menstrual disorders. And while promoting the sale of birth control was still illegal in a great number of states, following the pill’s release, there seemed to be a sudden, *mysterious* uptick in women with serious PMS symptoms (wink wink). “Basically the day the pill was put on the market, it became one of the most desirable commodities out there,” says Gordon. “Women seemed to like it more than diaphragms or condoms because you didn’t have to use it while having sex. And unlike a diaphragm or an IUD, it didn’t require medical assistance. You could take the pill in the privacy of your own home.”