These Satin PJs Are Editor-Approved & On Sale, Exclusively For You

"The first two things I noticed about this pajama set are the two things I loved the most: the color and the texture. The satin is so, incredibly soft, and the pastel purple/mauve shade is absolutely beautiful. Usually, I wear a soft, oversized 2XL t-shirt and boxers or shorts to sleep. So, this was a brand new experience for me. I won't lie, sleeping in these wasn't my absolute favorite — I definitely woke up sweating just a little, but I'm a very hot sleeper so that's not too surprising. I tend to just use the shorts to sleep, and use the top as an actual going-out top — I even wore it to watch Barbie! Another slight negative is that I got these in a set, which makes them the same size. I ordered an XL, and while the shirt was perfectly oversized, the shorts were definitely way too big. If you're like me (with a big breasts and smaller waist), I'd recommend buying these two items separately." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer