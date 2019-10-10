7 p.m. — On my very sweaty walk home, I call my younger sister and we catch up. I try to call her once a week. We both go to college more than a five-hour drive from home, but it's been a lot harder on her, so I like to stay in touch to make sure she's doing okay. I miss a call from L. while I'm showering and once I'm out I call him back and he says he's chilling in a hammock outside my apartment and wants to know if I can hang out with him for a bit before work. I agree since I have hardly seen him at all today. We cuddle on my bed for a bit while he tells me about his very busy day.