10 Ways To Style Your Bike Shorts This Summer

Just when we thought bike shorts had been fatefully cycled out of fashion, the skin-tight, knee-length activewear item has quickly re-emerged as a top stay-at-home staple this season (right up there next to sweatsuits and sourdough kits). Comfortable clothing has been key to getting us through life on lockdown, so as soon as it gets a bit too warm for even the lightest of leggings, it's only logical that we'd all be switching to a reduced version of the same exact thing. As a result, the bike short will no longer be returned to the '90s where it made its initial rise to fame on the legs of one off-duty Princess Diana. In fact, the only thing this particular piece is clinging to more tightly than our thighs is a spot in summer's trend lineup.
In addition to seeing more people spending time indoors even as states slowly start to reopen, we're anticipating a spike in the use of alternative methods of transportation as commuters aim to avoid that teeming pool of germs we call the subway. For many, this means getting reacquainted with their bicycles — and the outfits best suited to the occasion. No matter how you envision yourself navigating the next few months, the bike short is ready and raring to be of service. But we don't want to just embrace this timeworn trend... we want to give it a summer-ready refresh. So in addition to rounding up a selection of pairs for your consideration (there's only so much sweat one set of shorts can handle), we've included 10 styling tips to transition the style into warm weather wear.
