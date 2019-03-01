We Tried Bhad Bhabie's CopyCat Makeup Line — & Here's What We Think

With an overabundance of products and marketing hoopla in the beauty industry, it takes a lot for a brand to break through the noise and get people talking. But that's exactly what CopyCat Beauty did when it announced Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie (a.k.a. the "cash me ousside" viral star), as the face of its brand last month.
The $900K partnership was met with shock and bewilderment, and the controversy didn't stop there. People were also side-eyeing the fact that the brand shamelessly offers rip-offs of some of the best-selling products on the market, including Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighter palettes and Marc Jacobs makeup brushes.
While the brand openly lists its ingredients and claims to be cruelty free, the unorthodox approach — paired with the price point — has definitely left some people uneasy. So, we decided to test them ourselves and see how the company's dupes really measure up to the original versions. Ahead, five R29 staffers put CopyCat Beauty to the test and share their brutally honest opinions.
"The craziest thing about Bhad Bhabie's new endorsement is that the products aren’t actually bad. The lipstick was the perfect barely-there pink and it lasted for hours without budging or feeling dry. It even got me a few compliments, though I didn't admit what I was wearing."
"The blush palette didn’t impress me like the lipstick did. The majority of the shades were too pale for my complexion, but the darkest pink was a great match. Now, will I take my hard-earned cash — or ditch my favorite products — and get anything from this collection? Questionable."
"When I first opened the Cocoa palette, I thought, 'Something about this is so familiar.' That’s when I realized it’s a dupe of the best-selling Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette. Right from the jump, I can tell you it has a few less shades than the original, but there is that faint chocolate smell. I started by applying the matte, soft brown shade to my entire lid, and I was surprised that the color showed up on my darker skin. Then I layered a metallic gold on top, and I can say that I’m happy with the results. There is some settling in the creases, but the color payoff is pretty powerful."
"Let me preface this by saying: I love my Beautyblender. The damp sponge gives me the dewy coverage that I prefer as an occasional makeup wearer, but this brush has some of the softest bristles I’ve ever felt. The compact style really lays on the product — whether your foundation is full coverage or not — which is a good thing. However, I missed the lightweight finish of my go-to application method."
"Never thought I'd say this but Bhad Bhabie's makeup... slaps. Though I feel weird about supporting a line of makeup that is openly dupes, this stuff really didn't disappoint. The color is exactly the same as MAC Ruby Woo, and the formula actually felt a little richer — though that could be because my lipstick at home is dangerously ancient."
"Moving on to the glittery eyeshadows, which are definitely meant to be dupes of Stila's amazing liquid shadows, I have to say I loved them, too. I mixed together the shades 09, a light pink, and 15, a deep burgundy, and felt like Katie Jane Hughes' redheaded sister. Though I did notice some fading with these shadows after a few hours, I feel like with this incredibly low-price point, this brand might save people a lot of money."
Thatiana Diaz, Beauty Writer
"I've been using Morphe's Deluxe Buffer Brush to apply my medium to full coverage foundations. I love how the buffing bristles blend my makeup flawlessly, so I was curious to see if this brush could do the same at nearly half the price. And it did. It buffed out my foundation seamlessly and didn't absorb the product so there was no need to pump out more than needed. While I have no idea how it will hold up, it definitely left a good first impression."
"I'm into any lip products that come in pinky-nude shades — I need to Marie Kondo my lip collection for that reason. The gloss didn't make for a smooth application; it was pretty sticky. While I did like the color, I wasn't a fan of the formula, so I wouldn't keep this in my makeup bag — even if it's just $4."
"Honestly, this highlighter left me shook. I used a small highlighter brush and one swipe was more than enough; my cheeks were gleaming, but in a 'healthy glow' way rather than a chalky streak. If you're going for a more natural look, be sure to blend it in and if you want glam, just swipe away with your brush. This $8 product gets the job done."
