Bregoli, who went viral after coining the phrase “cash me outside" during a Dr. Phil appearance in 2016, is the new face of the cosmetics brand CopyCat Beauty. The brand-new company sells dupes of some of the best-selling products on the market, like MAC lipsticks and Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighter palettes. And according to People, the deal with Bregoli is for six months and has the 15-year-old cashing her way to the bank with $900,000.