If there one's thing we've learned from Kylie Jenner and her multimillion-dollar makeup brand, it's that there's money to be made when you pivot your television fame into a beauty brand. And it seems that Danielle Bregoli, also known by her rapper name Bhad Bhabie, took notes and got herself an endorsement deal.
Bregoli, who went viral after coining the phrase “cash me outside" during a Dr. Phil appearance in 2016, is the new face of the cosmetics brand CopyCat Beauty. The brand-new company sells dupes of some of the best-selling products on the market, like MAC lipsticks and Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighter palettes. And according to People, the deal with Bregoli is for six months and has the 15-year-old cashing her way to the bank with $900,000.
"We chose Danielle for our brand because she speaks to an entire generation and doesn’t believe in hype and overpaying,” a representative from the brand told People. “She is in it to be a visionary, not just for the money."
This actually wouldn't be Bregoli's first foray into beauty. She has a YouTube beauty tutorial from 2017 all about applying false lashes that has garnered over six million views. And honestly, we hope this CopyCat deal requires more beauty videos, because she is damn funny. But overall the Internet is having mixed reactions about the rapper's newest venture. Some are respecting the "hustle" it takes to land a big beauty deal, while others can't forget her original claim to fame.
??♀️ did we forget why she became “famous” I wouldn’t buy her makeup even if you paid me to— Letty (@haze2blazer) January 17, 2019
She’s a Trip ?? but I am still very Happy 4 her... Hopefully she takes this opportunity n upgrades her life for REAL N DOES NOT JUST BLOW HER MONEY N NOT GROW WITH IT ( in my mom voice ) ?????♀️?— Star ⭐️ (@MalinasWOrld) January 17, 2019
I can’t even be mad at this girl getting her hustle on ????♀️ https://t.co/2YnTB7F0eG— Jan29??? VonnaTooFunny ?? (@Vonna_Gmama) January 16, 2019
Shorty went from looking hella silly on dr Phil saying “cash me outside” to a 900K over six months makeup deal...— Smilez (@bksmilezalot) January 16, 2019
However you feel about Bregoli, you can be sure this won't be the last time you see her in the spotlight. She reportedly has an docuseries coming to Snapchat called "Bringing Up Bhabie." So, you can cash her on Snapchat and Instagram... where she will undoubtedly be wearing CopyCat beauty products for the next six months.
